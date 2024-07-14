Business Standard
KP Sharma Oli appointed Nepal's new prime minister, to succeed PK Dahal

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli as the new Prime Minister of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML)-Nepali Congress (NC) coalition

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Oli along with the new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday. | KP Sharma Oli (Photo: X@kpsharmaoli)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

K P Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday to lead the new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the country.
Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government process as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.
President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli as the new Prime Minister of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML)-Nepali Congress (NC) coalition.
Oli along with the new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.
Late on Friday night, Oli staked his claim to become the next Prime Minister with the backing of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members -- 77 from his party and 88 from the NC.
Oli served as Nepal's prime minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016 and then, from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Prime Minister Office Government

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

