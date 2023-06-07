close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fifa made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup: Swiss regulator

FIFA acknowledged in a statement that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time

AP Zurich
fifa world cup 2022 final

Picture: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FIFA made false claims about last year's World Cup in Qatar being carbon neutral, an advertising regulator in Switzerland said Wednesday.

FIFA was not able to provide proof that the claims were accurate, the federally recognized Swiss Commission for Fairness said in its judgment into complaints filed from five countries.

The commission said it advised FIFA to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims in the future. Particularly the claim that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was climate- or carbon-neutral.

FIFA said in a statement it would analyze the recommendations and had the right of appeal. The ruling is not legally binding.

Qatar spent more than $200 billion on a decade-long construction program of mostly air-conditioned projects to prepare for hosting the soccer tournament in the gas-rich emirate. It relied on using hundreds of thousands of migrant laborers working in widely criticized conditions.

Seven of the eight stadiums used including one with a facade of shipping containers later to be dismantled were built in and around Doha. A new city, Lusail, was constructed, including the stadium that staged the World Cup final.

Also Read

'Al Hilm' replaces 'Al Rihla' as the official ball for Fifa World Cup 2022

Fifa World Cup: Top five iconic finals that lived up to the occasion

Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France: Know the date, time and venue

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Fifa World Cup 2022: A tournament of underdogs and major upsets in Qatar

Florida Governor DeSantis closes in on arch-rival Donald Trump in Iowa

Ivan Menezes (1959-2023): A personal recollection of his journey

Toshakhana case: Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan till June 21

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism law after murder of SC lawyer

Russia blows up Ukraine dam: What's happening and what's at stake

Environmental groups in Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland filed complaints about FIFA's claims of a carbon-neutral tournament to the Swiss advertising regulator.

The Swiss commission in FIFA's home city of Zurich evaluated claims that 3.63 million metric tons of carbon dioxide had been compensated for and all tournament-related emissions would eventually be offset.

FIFA had not proven the offsets and did not set out a plan to define how it will further offset emissions, the ruling said.

It was unclear to the (regulator) whether the promised level of (carbon dioxide) compensation was realistic at all, it said.

FIFA acknowledged in a statement that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

FIFA is also fully aware of the impacts that mega-events have on the economy, the natural environment and on people and communities, and has been making substantial efforts to tackle those impacts and, at the same time, to use opportunities to maximize the positive effects of its most iconic tournament, the soccer body said.

The 2026 World Cup will be staged in 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico with 48 teams instead of 32. They will play 104 games instead of 64, though in stadiums already existing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FIFA Switzerland FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

tax
3 min read

Florida Governor DeSantis closes in on arch-rival Donald Trump in Iowa

Donald Trump
4 min read

Global Chess League: Anand joins Ganges Grandmasters, Kings pick up Carlsen

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand beat world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Classical section early on Monday in the Norway Chess tournament
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon