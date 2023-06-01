close

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report



BS Web Team
green jobs

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Green jobs in India are all set to rise by 15 to 20 per cent, an NLB study has found. This demand is being driven by India’s aim to achieve net zero by 2070.
Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services stated that over the past three years, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in demand for green jobs as organisations are working toward becoming more environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliant.

If reports and studies are to be believed, India can generate 30-32 million green jobs by 2050.
Why is there a rise in green jobs in India?

The Centre of late has been focusing on investing in indigenous technologies and manufacturing skills for climate and resource conservation. This in turn has impacted the hiring practices with a changed focus on hiring professionals in green jobs in the country, the study has found.
Moreover, with companies becoming proactive in acknowledging their ESG agenda, their need to attract relevant top talent is also increasing. They understand the value that these professionals can create and thus, are inclined towards offering competitive compensation packages along with enticing perks and benefits.

Top green jobs in India that are in demand
According to the data released, the highest growth will be in the job of ESG analyst (30-35 per cent). This job will require sustainability reporting, quantitative skills, and an understanding of assets as well as financial markets.

Other jobs that will see high growth in demand of 15-20 per cent include sustainability manager, social impact manager, governance and compliance specialist, renewable energy expert, and climate change adaptation planner.
The role of a green supply chain manager is expected to witness a growth of 10-15 per cent per annum in the upcoming demand.

Moreover, the demand for green jobs will primarily be driven by renewable energy, information technology, electric vehicles, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.
Topics : Climate Change india jobs

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

