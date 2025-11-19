Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Jeffrey Epstein

The announcement arrived one day after Summers said he's stepping back from public commitments. | Image: Bloomberg

AP New York
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is resigning from OpenAI's board of directors, the ChatGPT maker said Wednesday.

His departure comes after the release of emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision, the board said in a statement.

We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board.

The announcement arrived one day after Summers said he's stepping back from public commitments.

 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

