Friday, November 21, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Lawmakers pass bill raising taxes for Russians branded as foreign agents'

Lawmakers pass bill raising taxes for Russians branded as foreign agents'

The bill also bars organisations labelled as foreign agents from applying for reduced corporate income tax rates

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Income tax for most residents ranges between 13 per cent and 22 per cent, depending on their earnings | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian lawmakers approved a new bill Thursday boosting taxes for those labelled foreign agents by the government.

The bill, which passed its third and final reading in the lower house of parliament, outlines an income tax rate of 30 per cent for individuals with the designation and takes away their right to government tax breaks.

Income tax for most residents ranges between 13 per cent and 22 per cent, depending on their earnings. The 30 per cent tax rate previously only applied to nonresidents who were working for foreign companies.

The bill also bars organisations labelled as foreign agents from applying for reduced corporate income tax rates.

 

Those who betrayed our country should not receive tax breaks, lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a social media post announcing the bill's passage. They will pay higher taxes to the state budget.

Also Read

reliance, reliance industries

RIL stops importing Russian crude oil for export-oriented SEZ refinery

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

LIVE news: Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart today to discuss key regional issues

Trump

Bill to sanction Russia's trading partners would get my backing, says Trump

The legislation must be approved by the upper house and then signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

The changes are just one part of wider changes to Russia's tax system as Moscow looks to boost its economy during its nearly 4-year-old war in Ukraine.

Russian lawmakers also approved a bill that will raise value-added tax from 20 per cent to 22 per cent, a move expected to add as much as 1 trillion rubles (about $12.3 billion) to the state budget.

Under Russian law, anyone considered by the government to be under foreign influence can be deemed a foreign agent.

The legislation obliges organizations to identify themselves as being foreign agents and media outlets designated as such must run a lengthy statement to that effect with their stories.

Foreign agents are also banned from organizing public events, teaching in state schools and receiving state financial support, among other restrictions.

The law has been used against opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists, with critics describing it as a way of trying to discredit organisations that do not follow the Kremlin line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani willing to work with Trump on policies that benefit New Yorkers

Keith Kellogg

Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg to step down as US pursues new peace plan

US flag, US, united states

US to attend but not participate in deliberations at G20 in South Africa

police, US police, law

US judge orders Trump admin to end National Guard deployment in DC

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

Fire at main venue of COP30 in Brazil injures 13, triggers mass evacuation

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon