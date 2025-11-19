Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

The assurance comes as Indian and Russian officials held several interactions including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia remains open to any new requirements from New Delhi. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Russia has said it is ready to support India's future fighter aircraft requirements, and is willing to offer technology transfer for Su57 fifth generation stealth fighter without restrictions, adding that any demand by Indian side is "completely acceptable."

The assurance comes as Indian and Russian officials held several interactions including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin and comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India next month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec underlined the long-standing defence partnership between the two countries.

 

He told ANI, "India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security."

Rostec CEO said, "Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation."

Chemezov also said Russia remains open to any new requirements from New Delhi.

When asked about possible requests for more S-400 systems or the Su-57, he told ANI, "We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support."

Vadim Badekha, the Director General of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a Rostec's subsidiary, confirmed that Indian concerns and technical demands related to the Su-57 have been viewed positively. Responding to ANI, he said all demands from the Indian side regarding the Su-57 are "completely acceptable" and that they are "deeply" in touch with Indian officials.

At the Dubai 2025 air show, a senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport outlined what Moscow is offering India for future air combat programmes.

Describing the Su-57, he said, "... Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons."

The official added that Russia and UAC are offering India the Su-57 produced in Russia along with a pathway to shift production to India in stages. As part of this, he said, Rosoboronexport is offering "technology transfer" and "technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons."

He also confirmed that Russia is willing to work with India on a two-seat version of the aircraft. He said the proposal includes "joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E or FGFA."

According to him, the offer would allow India to manufacture critical components locally without concerns over sanctions affecting supply chains. He explained that the proposal also ensures "a gradual increase in the level of license production" and provides long-term scope for upgrades through improvements in software and other systems.

The Russian side also emphasised that the offer is an extension of a defence partnership that has lasted more than six decades. The Rosoboronexport representative added that the cooperation has shown "the reliability and transparency of the Russian side to technology transfer without restrictions and possible sanctions like other countries do."

Meanwhile during his Moscow visit EAM Jaishankar met with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergeyy Lavrov and & attended the SCO head of government summit. In New Delhi, Putin's aide who is the Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev called on PM Narendra Modi on November 18.

They exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the maritime domain, including new opportunities for collaboration in connectivity, skill development, shipbuilding and blue economy.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

