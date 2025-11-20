Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance to shift to non-Russian crude at export refinery starting Dec 1

Reliance to shift to non-Russian crude at export refinery starting Dec 1

RIL said that is honouring all previously agreed shipments of Russian crude as of October 22, as logistics and transport arrangements were already in place

reliance, reliance industries

| Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said that it has stopped importing Russian crude oil for processing at its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery, transitioning fully to non-Russian feedstock ahead of upcoming restrictions on product imports.
 
“We have stopped importing Russian crude oil into our SEZ refinery with effect from November 20. From December 1, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil. This transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force on January 21 2026,” a Reliance spokesperson said.
 
The company said the SEZ refinery receives crude through a segregated supply chain that is dedicated to the production line within the zone.
 
 
According to the spokesperson, Reliance is honouring all previously agreed shipments of Russian crude as of October 22, as logistics and transport arrangements were already in place. “The final such cargo was loaded on November 12,” the spokesperson added.
 
"Any cargoes arriving on or after 20 November will be received and processed at our refinery in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). All operational activities ordinarily incident to such oil supply transactions can be completed, we believe, in a compliant way," the statement added.

Topics : Reliance Industries Russia Crude Oil BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

