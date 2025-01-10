Business Standard

Trudeau's Liberal Party to announce Canada's next prime minister on March 9

Trudeau's Liberal Party to announce Canada's next prime minister on March 9

Justin Trudeau to step down following leadership vote; Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland emerge as front runners

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at press conference where he announced his intention to step down as Liberal Party leader, from his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 6, 2025

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at press conference where he announced his intention to step down as Liberal Party leader, from his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 6, 2025 | Photo by Patrick Doyle on Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

The Liberal Party of Canada has set March 9 as the date to announce the country’s next prime minister, following the resignation of Justin Trudeau earlier this week, the party said on Thursday. Trudeau, who has held office for nine years, will remain in the role until his successor is selected.
 
In the party’s official release, Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, expressed confidence in the upcoming leadership transition, stating, “After a robust and secure nationwide process, the Liberal Party will choose a new leader on March 9 and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election.” 
 
“This is a time for Liberals across the country to exchange ideas and engage in thoughtful debate to shape the future of our party and our country – and I encourage all Liberals to get involved in this exciting moment for our party,” Mehra mentioned.
 

Justin Trudeau’s resignation

Trudeau’s decision to step down comes after mounting pressure from his party members, driven by poor performance in recent pre-election polls. His announcement on Monday marked the end of a turbulent tenure, exacerbated by internal dissent and a growing loss of public support.
 
Trudeau’s popularity waned over several issues, including escalating costs of living, particularly in food and housing, and increased immigration levels.

The resignation of Chrystia Freeland, following Trudeau’s offer for her to remain as deputy prime minister while stepping down as finance minister, marked a critical blow. Freeland criticised the government in her resignation letter, which further destabilised Trudeau’s already fragile position.
 

Who’s in the race for PM?

According to Western media reports, leading the race for the Liberal leadership are Mark Carney, a former central banker, and ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland.
 
The incoming Liberal leader, however, could face a brief tenure, as all three opposition parties have pledged to bring down the minority government with a no-confidence vote when Parliament reconvenes on March 24.
 

Canada strained foreign relations

This political shake-up occurs at a critical juncture for Canada. Relations with the United States have been strained, with US President-elect Donald Trump making controversial comments about Canada and threatening to impose significant tariffs on Canadian goods.
 
Ties between Canada and India also strained during Trudeau’s tenure, when the outgoing prime minister accused India of sponsoring criminal activities on Canadian soil. This claim has been strongly rejected by New Delhi.
 

Topics : Justin Trudeau Canada Political parties BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

