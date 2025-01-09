Business Standard

Canadian court grants bail to 4 Indians arrested in Nijjar murder case

Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested by Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police in connection with the Nijjar murder probe

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

All four Indian nationals arrested in connection with the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar were granted bail by a Canadian court. They will be waiting for a trial the Supreme Court of Canada, which is likely to begin next month. 
 
Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested by Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police in connection with the Nijjar murder probe. They were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
 
The Surrey Provincial Court granted them bail ahead of the trial in British Columbia Supreme Court, with next hearing scheduled for February 11. 
Nijjar probe
(Source: justice.gov.bc.ca)
 
   
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. In September the same year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged credible evidence of Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing, a India that India has repeatedly dismissed.

Trudeau’s allegations led to tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both countries and strained bilateral relations.  Despite making grave allegations against the Indian government, Canada has not shared evidence with New Delhi in connection with the case. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is open to an investigation if Canada has any evidence or information related to any violence which is relevant to be investigated in India.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

