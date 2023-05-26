Looking for opportunities in China after registering legal entity: Moderna



The U.S. biotech firm registered a unit called Moderna (China) Biotech Ltd in Shanghai on May. 24 with capital of $100 million, according to Chinese data providers including company database Qichacha.

Vaccine maker Moderna Inc said on Friday it was looking for opportunities in China after confirming that it had registered a legal entity in the world's second largest economy.



Moderna's shares rose 2.1% to $129.06 in U.S. premarket trading.

"We are exploring opportunities to engage in the market and bring the power of Moderna's mRNA platform to the people of China," a company spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.



It opened an office in Hong Kong last year as part of an Asia expansion.

The company prior to this had no presence in mainland China.

Also Read Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report Bitter medicine for pharma regulation Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit Meta offers to limit use of ad data to address UK competition concerns World Bank approves $300 million financing to help the poor in Lebanon Senior PTI leader quits Imran Khan's party over violent May 9 activities Global money market funds attract heavy inflows as US debt ceiling looms Sri Lanka hopes for single digit inflation by year-end: Guv Weerasinghe



Moderna in February forecast a possible net loss for 2023, calling it a transition year before it starts to see sales from experimental vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu.

Its establishment of a mainland China unit comes as its revenue growth slows sharply due to waning global demand for its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. company's only approved product.



Moderna has said that it was keen to sell its mRNA vaccine to China but the company and its foreign peers have so far been kept out as Beijing has insisted on using only Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines for its population.

Those vaccines, based on the same mRNA platform as its COVID shot, have yet to be filed for regulatory approval decisions.