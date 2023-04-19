Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details



According to the red-herring prospectus (RHP), the total number of equity shares that will be put on the block will be 40,058,844. The pharma giant aims to raise as much as Rs 4,326.36 crore from the IPO. The applications for subscribing to the initial public offer (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will open on April 25. The IPO will remain open for three days and will conclude on March 27. For anchor investors, the Mankind Pharma IPO will open on April 24.



As per the details available on BSE website, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book running lead managers for the IPO. The offering is completely an offer for sale (OFS) and thus, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue. All the proceedings of the IPO will go to the promoters who are diluting their stake.



Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP, share price, other details here The company makes a wide range of pharma products including Manforce condoms and at-home pregnancy testing kit Prega News.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 80 per share.

Mankind Pharma IPO share price range: The price range for the issue has been fixed between Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share. According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 80 per share.

Mankind Pharma IPO lot size: One lot of the IPO consists of 13 shares. A retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot which will demand a minimum investment of Rs 13,338. An investor can apply for a maximum of 14 lots.

Mankind Pharma IPO subscription date: The subscription will open on April 25 and close on April 27. One lot of the IPO consists of 13 shares. A retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot which will demand a minimum investment of Rs 13,338. An investor can apply for a maximum of 14 lots.