Senior PTI leader quits Imran Khan's party over violent May 9 activities

Awan, 53, served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting from 2019 to 2020

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from Imran Khan's party on Friday over the recent violent and "terrorist activities and said the former prime minister and Pakistan cannot go together, becoming the latest senior leader to quit the opposition party.

Awan, 53, served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting from 2019 to 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan PTI Pakistan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

