close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lufthansa grounds subsidiary's Airbus fleet due to supply challenges

A220s have proven particularly vulnerable to a lack of spare engines during MRO process, as per various airlines chiefs

IANS Berlin
Lufthansa

Lufthansa | AP/PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global aviation major Lufthansa has said that it has grounded one-third of Swiss' Airbus A220 fleet amid supply-side challenges, which it saw as having more of an impact on the aviation sector's recovery from the Covid period than passenger demand.

Lufthansa Group chief executive Carsten Spohr, in his remarks as the group outlined its first-quarter 2023 performance on Wednesday, even termed these challenges as the "major driver" of the industry in the coming years, reports said.

"I'm in this industry for around 30 years - I've never seen anything like it," he said.

Spohr also said that alongside the Swiss A220s - caused by problems with their PW1500G engines - issues with Pratt & Whitney powerplants have also grounded three "brand-new airplanes" at Lufthansa mainline - PW1100G-equipped A320neo-family jets, amid a wider shortage of "basic parts" as supply chains struggle to recover from the effects of the pandemic downturn.

A220s have proven particularly vulnerable to a lack of spare engines during MRO process, as per various airlines chiefs.

The Lufthansa chief also said that the issues are not unique to the Pratt & Whitney or MRO sector, but deliveries of new aircraft are also being delayed.

Also Read

Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa registers profits after Covid slump

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express

Covid-19 dropped to fourth leading cause of death in US last year

Adidas facing investor unrest after yeezy crisis along with poor sales

China takes the yuan global in a bid to repel a weaponised dollar

Fed up with returns, Europeans drain billions from banks: Report

Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot will let you post images, ask questions

"Way down in the supply chains, there are elements missing and companies need to rebuild their production facilities," Spohr noted, adding that he had discussed the matter with OEMs including Airbus and Boeing and expects the situation to continue for the time being.

Exacerbating the supply are labour shortages, he said, not in the airlines but also in suppliers, airports, and ground-services.

He said that airline capacity is likely to be restricted by supply-side dynamics for years to come.

--IANS

vd/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lufthansa Airbus Aviation industry

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price jumps Rs 540 to Rs 62,180, silver price increases by Rs 300

gold, gold prices
2 min read

Khosla warns against slowing US AI research, cites China threat

Tesla
5 min read

Adidas facing investor unrest after yeezy crisis along with poor sales

Adidas ag
2 min read

Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits

Artificial intelligence, ai, machine learning, technology
2 min read

Air India gets over 700 applications for pilots for its recruitment drive

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

US jobless data
3 min read

LIVE: Terrorists open fire at security forces in Anantnag, a cop injured

Representative Image
2 min read

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon