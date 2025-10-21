Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan after recent tremors in region

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan after recent tremors in region

Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also

Earthquake

Earlier in the early hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 170 kilometres at 11:29 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/10/2025 11:29:35 IST, Lat: 36.67 N, Long: 72.80 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Pakistan according to the NCS.

Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also.

Also Read

Philippines earthquake, earthquake

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Earthquake

1 killed as 7.4 magnitude quake hits Philippines, triggers tsunami alerts

Earthquake

Bhutan hit by earthquake of magnitude 3.1 following earlier tremors

BMC

BMC trains over 200K people in disaster management and AI monitoring

Earlier in the early hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan.

 

In a post on X it staated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 kilometres at 07:43 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 21/10/2025 07:43:25 IST, Lat: 36.35 N, Long: 70.86 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India lie in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The region frequently experiences moderate to strong earthquakes, often felt across borders due to the proximity of fault lines.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

What to expect for Japan's economy under Sanae Takaichi, its 1st female PM

adani

Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

Israel identifies body of hostage released by Hamas amid ceasefire efforts

Israel identifies body of hostage released by Hamas amid ceasefire efforts

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

US personnel, US military

US Army needs $150 bn for upgrades. It wants Wall Street to foot the bill

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Pakistan Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon