Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 7.6-magnitude quake hits off southern Philippines, may cause tsunami

7.6-magnitude quake hits off southern Philippines, may cause tsunami

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake

Earthquake

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Manila(Philippines)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province Friday morning, and a hazardous tsunami was possible nearby.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centred at sea about 62 kilometres southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

It said waves up to 3 metres above normal tides were possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicentre. Smaller waves were possible in Indonesia and Palau.

 

The Philippines is still recovering from a September 30 earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 that left at least 74 people dead and displaced thousands of people in the central province of Cebu, particularly Bogo city and outlying towns.

One of the world's most disaster-prone countries, the Philippines is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

The archipelago also is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making disaster response a major task of the government and volunteer groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Russia strikes apartments, energy sites in major attack on Ukraine's Kyiv

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US weekly jobless claims rise amid govt shutdown, economists estimate

Gaza, Gaza strike

US to deploy 200 troops to Israel to support, monitor Gaza ceasefire deal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli govt approves ceasefire, hostage release under Trump peace plan

Marco Rubio

None of it would have been possible without Trump: Rubio on Gaza peace plan

Topics : Earthquake Earthquake Warning Tsunami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon