Home / World News / Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

A similar situation was witnessed at the Spin Boldak border crossing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where containers coming into Pakistan were stranded

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

The Chaman border was sealed when the Pakistan and Afghanistan conflict started, leaving nearly 400 containers carrying goods from the Karachi port stranded at the border | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

The Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has partially reopened following a ceasefire between the two countries, after days of violent clashes along the border left several people dead on both sides.

Several Afghan families started crossing the southwestern border in Balochistan province on Monday, while multiple Afghan-bound containers were also moved.

The Chaman border was sealed when the Pakistan and Afghanistan conflict started, leaving nearly 400 containers carrying goods from the Karachi port stranded at the border.

A similar situation was witnessed at the Spin Boldak border crossing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where containers coming into Pakistan were stranded.

 

The Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nafees Jan Achakzai said since a ceasefire agreement was finalised between both countries in Doha, the border had been partially reopened since Monday evening.

During this some 400 containers coming from Karachi have slowly started crossing into Afghanistan while some 550 families of around 3,400 individuals have also crossed over, he said.

The families had come from Karachi after being given repatriation orders by authorities as they were found staying in Karachi without proper documentation, he said.

The Pakistani government recently launched a repatriation drive, citing security and economic concerns, prompting thousands of Afghans to return to their home country.

Hundreds of goods laden trucks are still stranded at the Karachi port and near the border areas carrying fresh fruits, vegetables and essential items and the closure of the border post has meant losses of millions to traders, Achakzai said.

He said that both countries need to fully restore trade activities at the Chaman border so that there is no further economic damage.

A government official, Ataullah Bugti said that the district administration had provided all basic facilities in the area for Afghan families who had to go back to Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

