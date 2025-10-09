Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Bhutan hit by earthquake of magnitude 3.1 following earlier tremors

Bhutan hit by earthquake of magnitude 3.1 following earlier tremors

Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated

Earthquake

The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Bhutan early Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 09/10/2025 04:29:37 IST, Lat: 26.91 N, Long: 89.23 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan."

Earlier on September 8 two earthquakes occurring within hours shook Bhutan.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 08/09/2025 12:49:37 IST, Lat: 27.27 N, Long: 89.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan."

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:15:51 IST, also at a depth of 10 km.

 

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 11:15:51 IST, Lat: 26.89 N, Long: 91.71 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Bhutan, like the rest of the world, has not been spared by the fury of natural hazards and is susceptible to many kind of it. Geo-physically, Bhutan is located in the young Himalayan Mountains and considered to be one of the most seismically active zones in the world, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

As per the Indian Seismic Code, Bhutan falls within seismic zones IV and V, which are the most active zones. Considering the location and as proven by the past earthquakes, earthquakes are one of the most imminent hazards in Bhutan. As a result of global warming, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) poses another risk to the people of Bhutan. Due to climate change, the seasonal strong winds have become one of the hazards in Bhutan, causing significant damage to the rural homes in Bhutan.

The 2011 and 2013 windstorms caused huge damage to rural homes in Bhutan. Other hazards, such as landslides, flash floods, and forest/structural fires, also sweep across the country, causing significant losses to properties and lives, the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

