Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Majority of debate watchers say Trump won debate over Biden: CNN Poll

During Thursday's feisty debate that lasted roughly 90 minutes, President Biden and 78-year-old Trump sparred over the economy, immigration, foreign policy, abortion and national security

Trump Biden

CNN was the host of the first of the three presidential debates held in Atlanta. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Atlanta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US president Donald Trump turned in a better performance than President Joe Biden during the first of presidential debates, a shift from 2020 when debate watchers saw the 81-year-old Democrat as outperforming his Republican rival.
During Thursday's feisty debate that lasted roughly 90 minutes, President Biden and 78-year-old Trump sparred over the economy, immigration, foreign policy, abortion and national security. Both the leaders called each other a liar and the worst president in the history of the US.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sixty-seven per cent to 33 per cent of the registered debate watchers said that Trump turned in a better performance, according to a CNN flash poll conducted by SSRS.
CNN was the host of the first of the three presidential debates held in Atlanta. Before the debate, the same voters said, 55 per cent to 45 per cent, that they expected Trump to perform better than Biden.
The poll's results reflect opinions of the debate only among those voters who tuned in and are not representative of the views of the full voting public in their demographics, political preferences or the level of attention they pay to politics.
Debate watchers in the poll were 5 points likelier to be Republican-aligned than Democratic-aligned, making for an audience that was slightly more Republican-leaning than all registered voters nationally.

More From This Section

Ebrahim Raisi, Raisi, Ebrahim

Iran votes to replace Prez killed in chopper crash, but apathy remains high

China Taiwan

Taiwan urges its citizens to avoid travel to China, Hong Kong, Macao

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden, Trump spar over state of economy, call each other liars, worst prez

Chart

China 'killing us as a country' under Biden administration, says Trump

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Heatwave crisis in Pakistan: Over 450 lives lost as Karachi swelters

But the results are a shift from 2020 when Biden was seen by debate watchers as outperforming Trump in their presidential debates, CNN reported.
A 57 per cent majority of debate watchers Thursday night said they have no real confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country, and 44 per cent that they have no real confidence in Trump's ability to do so.
Those numbers are effectively unchanged from the poll taken before the debate, in which 55 per cent of those voters said they had no confidence in Biden and 47 per cent that they lacked confidence in Trump.
Neither candidate scores highly on this metric, but while just 36 per cent of debate watchers now say they have a lot of confidence in Trump's ability to lead the country, only 14 per cent say the same of Biden, the report said.
The CNN poll was conducted by text message with 565 registered US voters who said they watched the debate Thursday, and the poll findings are representative of the views of debate watchers only, CNN emphasised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Key moments from Presidential debate: Biden's stumbles, Trump on Zelensky

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

No matter who wins Iran's election, much may hinge on the 'Great Satan' US

Trump, Biden, Trump Biden, Biden trump

Biden vs Trump presidential debate: Where to watch and what to expect?

Trump, Biden, Trump Biden, Biden trump

US elections: This week's debate important for Biden, Trump, and CNN

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump dwarfs Biden in latest fundraising numbers despite felony convictions

Topics : Kamala Harris Joe Biden US presidential election Donald Trump Mike Pence Republican Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon