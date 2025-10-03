Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in El Segundo near Los Angeles

Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in El Segundo near Los Angeles

Representative image: The facility has been in operation since 1911, according to Chevron's website. Shutterstock

AP El Segundo (US)
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Fire crews were battling massive flames at a Chevron refinery just outside of Los Angeles in the US on Thursday night.

California Gov Gavin Newsom's office confirmed on the social platform X that the large fire had erupted at the company's refinery in El Segundo.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The El Segundo police and fire departments declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether anyone had been injured.

Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety, Newsom's office said.

 

El Segundo, about 24 kilometres south of Los Angeles, is a beachside city located near Los Angeles International Airport.

The facility has been in operation since 1911, according to Chevron's website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

