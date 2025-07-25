Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meta to halt political advertising on its platforms in EU from October

Meta to halt political advertising on its platforms in EU from October

The European Union legislation, called the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising regulation and which will apply from October 10

Meta, Facebook,

The law requires Big Tech companies to clearly label political advertising on their platforms, who paid for it and how much, as well as which elections are being targeted, or risk fines up to 6 per cent of their annual turnover. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms will end political, election and social issue advertising on its platform in the EU in early October, blaming legal uncertainties due to new EU rules on political advertising, the U.S. social media company said on Friday.
 
Meta's announcement echoed Alphabet unit Google's decision announced last November, underscoring Big Tech's pushback against EU rules aimed at reining in their power and making sure that they are more accountable and transparent. 
The European Union legislation, called the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising regulation and which will apply from October 10, was triggered by concerns about disinformation and foreign interference in elections across the 27-country bloc. 
 
The law requires Big Tech companies to clearly label political advertising on their platforms, who paid for it and how much, as well as which elections are being targeted, or risk fines up to 6 per cent of their annual turnover. 
"From early October 2025, we will no longer allow political, electoral and social issue ads on our platforms in the EU," Meta said in a blog post. 

Also Read

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

EU delays investigation into Musk's X amid trade negotiations with US

Scrolling

Why you can't stop scrolling: Zombie scrolling is hijacking your attention

Supreme Court, SC

SC urges self-regulation, stresses value of free speech on social media

Greek cooking, healthy food

From protein goals to fibremaxxing: Are these health trends any good?

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk's xAI seeeks up to $200 billion valuation in fresh funding talks

"This is a difficult decision - one we've taken in response to the EU's incoming Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation, which introduces significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties," it said.
Meta said the EU rules would ultimately hurt Europeans. 
"We believe that personalised ads are critical to a wide range of advertisers, including those engaged on campaigns to inform voters about important social issues that shape public discourse," it said. 
"Regulations, like the TTPA, significantly undermine our ability to offer these services, not only impacting effectiveness of advertisers' outreach but also the ability of voters to access comprehensive information." Meta's Facebook and Instagram are currently being investigated by the European Commission over their suspected failure to tackle disinformation and deceptive advertising in the run-up to the 2024 European Parliament elections. 
The EU probe is under the Digital Services Act, which requires Big Tech to do more to counter illegal and harmful content on their platforms or risk fines of as much as 6 per cent of their global annual turnover. 
ByteDance's TikTok is also in the EU crosshairs over its suspected failure to tackle election interference, notably in the Romanian presidential vote last November.

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu says Israel exploring new options amid stalled Hamas talks

Trump, Powell

Trump suggests US Federal Reserve may be ready to cut interest rates

Iran, Iran flag

Iran, European powers hold 'frank' nuclear talks as UN sanctions loom

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

China's new digital ID plan links every click to the Communist Party

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

10 years as CEO, $1 billion richer: Sundar Pichai rides Alphabet's AI wave

Topics : Social Media advertising Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon