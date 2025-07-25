Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump suggests US Federal Reserve may be ready to cut interest rates

Trump suggests US Federal Reserve may be ready to cut interest rates

The two men met on Thursday when Trump made a rare visit to the US central bank to tour its ongoing renovation of two buildings at its headquarters in Washington

Trump, Powell

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, DC, US/REUTERS.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression that the head of the US central bank might be ready to lower interest rates.
 
The two men met on Thursday when Trump made a rare visit to the US central bank to tour its ongoing renovation of two buildings at its headquarters in Washington, which the White House has criticized as costing too much. Trump and Powell sparred over the price tag of the project during the visit. 
Trump also took the opportunity to again publicly call on Powell to slash rates immediately. 
 
"We had a very good meeting ... I think we had a very good meeting on interest rates," the president told reporters on Friday.

Also Read

trade, import, export, container, shipping

US earns well on Trump's tariffs; country's custom revenues cross $100 bnpremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Scotland visit for golf course launch blurs politics, business ties

Deepseek

DeepSeek, Trump's plan steer agenda at China's most important AI summit

Trump, Powell

Trump uses 'flood the zone' tactic to ramp up pressure on Fed's Powell

Trump, Powell

Trump says no need to fire Powell, downplays clash after Fed tour

The Fed is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting next week. Powell has said the Fed should wait for more data before adjusting rates. 
The U.S. central bank also said on Friday it was "grateful" for Trump's encouragement to complete the renovation of its buildings in Washington and that it "looked forward" to seeing the project through to completion. 
 

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Iran, European powers hold 'frank' nuclear talks as UN sanctions loom

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

China's new digital ID plan links every click to the Communist Party

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

10 years as CEO, $1 billion richer: Sundar Pichai rides Alphabet's AI wave

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

S&P affirms Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating, warns of US trade risks

chinese factory, china workers, working

China's Li Qiang puts factory boom down to hard work, not subsidies

Topics : Donald Trump Central bank Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon