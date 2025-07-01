Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, militants launched the armed attack and the security forces responded to it

Pakistan terrorist

Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, Rind said on X. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavily-armed militants attacked government offices and a bank in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing a boy and wounding seven civilians, officials said.

The militants targeted local administration offices and the bank building in Mastung district in the restive province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, militants launched the armed attack and the security forces responded to it.

The paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC), Counter Terrorism Department and Levies personnel cordoned off the site and surrounded the terrorists.

Also Read

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli strikes kill 46 in Gaza, with 31 in school-turned shelter: Medics

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

NHPC, Hydro power

Rajendra Prasad Goyal gets additional charge as NHPC CMD from July 1

INS Tamal

Stealth frigate INS Tamal commissioned into Indian Navy in Russia

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor slated to brief parliamentary finance panel's review of IBC

Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, Rind said on X.

 

He also said that a 16-year-old child was killed and seven people were injured in the firing by militants.

He said a full-scale operation is underway against the militants present in the area. Intelligence-based action is being taken to protect the citizens and arrest the terrorists, he said.

He alleged that militants were affiliated with a proxy group linked to India.

In the past, India has rejected such allegations and slammed Pakistan for attempting to blame it for attacks in the country.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has been in the grip of low-level violence for the last two decades. Ethnic Baloch groups involved in armed struggle accuse the federal government of exploiting the mineral wealth of the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nuclear

Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

trade talk, US India

India-US trade deal to be finalised soon: White House Press Secretary

donald trump, elon musk

Elon Musk threatens new political party if GOP backs Trump's policy Bill

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Frequent shocks to economy make inflation more unpredictable: ECB chief

Topics : Militant militants attack Balochistan Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon