Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI Governor slated to brief parliamentary finance panel's review of IBC

RBI Governor slated to brief parliamentary finance panel's review of IBC

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and top bank officials to appear before finance panel on July 10 as part of its ongoing review of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Image: Bloomberg

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of its review of the working of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to appear before it on 10 July.
 
At its previous two meetings on the subject, held on 28 and 29 May, committee members had flagged “ambiguities” in the IBC. The Supreme Court judgment quashing JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) had also featured in the committee’s discussions.
 
The committee’s third meeting on the IBC will take place on 10 July. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee will listen to the “oral evidence” of the RBI Governor on the subject of “review of working of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and emerging issues”. 
 
 
Earlier on the same day, representatives of the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank will also appear before the committee to provide their views on the IBC and associated issues.

Also Read

PremiumS Venkitaramanan, the 18th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (left) and Sanjay Malhotra, present governor of the Reserve Bank of India

Art and science of central banking: RBI governors since 1991 reforms

PremiumRBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

Grace under fire: RBI represents a crisis manager's balancing acts

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

I did not follow my karma as I feared failure: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, Sanjay

Keep learning, question the status quo, RBI Guv Malhotra tells IITians

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

 
On 29 May, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had briefed the 31-member committee, which is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab. Representatives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank had also appeared before the committee.
 
Sources said the committee’s recommendations on reviewing the IBC would be important, as the government is looking to amend the Code, which was enacted in 2016.
 
Apart from Mahtab, the 31-member committee includes former Union ministers and Congress MPs P Chidambaram and Manish Tewari, Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress’ Sougata Roy, Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran, former Union minister and BJP MP P P Chaudhary, and Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora.
   

More From This Section

Joblessness, umemployment

Cabinet approves ₹1 trillion employment-linked incentive scheme

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

SBI's digital transformation immensely benefited customers: FM Sitharaman

FSIB logo

Govt once again extends tenure of FSIB chairman, other members by one year

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transaction volume dips 1.5% in June, after record rise in May

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Writeoffs major factor for lower NPAs in past 5 years, says RBI report

Topics : IBC RBI Governor RBI Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon