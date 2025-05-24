Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

One 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from the possession of the arrested militant, said a senior officer

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Security forces arrested a cadre of the banned outfit Prepak from Manipur's Kamjong district, and a firearm along with ammunition was recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

He was apprehended from a place near the Taret river under the Kasom Khullen Police Station limits on Thursday, a senior officer said.

One 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from the possession of the arrested militant, he said.

During another operation, security forces recovered two firearms, three hand grenades and ammunition at Pangei Nepali Basti and its adjoining area in Imphal East district on Friday.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

 

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Militant Manipur Imphal Biren Singh

First Published: May 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

