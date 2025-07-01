Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajendra Prasad Goyal gets additional charge as NHPC CMD from July 1

Rajendra Prasad Goyal gets additional charge as NHPC CMD from July 1

Rajendra Prasad Goyal has been assigned the charge on the directions of the power ministry, NHPC said

Earlier, Goyal had also held the charge of NHPC Chairman and Managing Director between March 1, 2024, and August 7, 2024.| Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), has been assigned again the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited. 
Goyal has taken over the additional charge from July 1, 2025, the company said in a statement. 
He has been assigned the charge on the directions of the power ministry, NHPC said. 
Earlier, he had also held the charge of NHPC Chairman and Managing Director between March 1, 2024, and August 7, 2024. 
Goyal is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has vast experience of more than 36 years in NHPC in the core areas of finance, coupled with an in-depth understanding of financial, contractual and regulatory issues involved in the construction and operation of hydropower projects. 
 

Raj Kumar Chaudhary retired as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC upon attaining superannuation on Monday. He took over as CMD of NHPC on August 7, 2024. 
Government headhunter PESB on June 11 recommended the name of Bhupender Gupta for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited. 
He currently holds the post of Director (Technical), THDC India Limited -- a subsidiary company of NTPC.
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

