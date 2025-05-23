Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP delegation arrives in Moscow to expose Pak-sponsored terrorism globally

MP delegation arrives in Moscow to expose Pak-sponsored terrorism globally

The delegation is scheduled to meet on Friday with the members of Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials and interact with top experts of local think-tanks. | Photo PTI

Press Trust of India Moscow
May 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrived here on Thursday night on the first leg of five-nation tour to sensitise international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Karunanidhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

The delegation is scheduled to meet on Friday with the members of Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials and interact with top experts of local think-tanks.

On Saturday, they are scheduled to address a press conference and interact with the local media before leaving for Slovenia.

 

The Indian delegation is also scheduled to visit Greece, Latvia and Spain as part of the Indian government's diplomatic outreach post-Pahalgam, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a new normal that New Delhi will consider any act of cross border terrorism as an act of war against India.

Topics : Member of Parliament Russia Moscow Operation Sindoor Pakistan

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

