Saudi Arabia unveils 'TOURISE' platform to chart future roadmap for tourism

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb launched the platform, 'TOURISE', and also announced that the TOURISE Summit will be held in Riyadh from November 11 to 13.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the launch of a global platform which seeks to create a "powerful partnership" between public and private sectors and chart a future roadmap for tourism.

The announcement was made in the Saudi capital during a press conference that was attended virtually by a large number of journalists from around the world.

TOURISE is a "bold new initiative", structured for year-round impact through collaboration, and will be anchored with a high-profile global advisory board.

 

In his address, the Saudi minister said the platform seeks to chart the course for tourism for the next 50 years. It will bring public and private sectors together.

He said this initiative is "no ordinary endeavour".

Saudi Arabia seeks to deliver practical, visible and permanent solutions, and this initiative will be "dynamic" and "defining", Al-Khateeb said.

Through TOURISE, the "innovation of the future will meet experience of the past, capital will meet creativity", he said.

Public and private sectors will create a "new powerful partnership", he added.

Al-Khateeb said the advisory board has as members, "titans of global tourism sector".

At the November summit, he said, TOURISE Awards will also be given.

The essence of TOURISE is to bring people and experiences together. Those who value tourism and believe it can change hearts and minds, "join us", he said.

World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) President and CEO Julia Simpson also addressed on the occasion. She termed TOURUSE as "critical" and a "perfect partner".

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:17 AM IST

