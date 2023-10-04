close
Multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University: Baltimore Police

We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said on X

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

AP Baltimore
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.
The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an active shooter situation on the campus.
We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon