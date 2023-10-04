close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Bugti further said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. "Pakistan is the only country permitting people's entry even without a passport"

Pakistan

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Pakistan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's caretaker federal government has set November 1 as the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation, ARY News reported.
ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.
The caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti during a press conference in Islamabad following the apex committee meeting, clarified that the immigrants have been given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.
Bugti further said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. "Pakistan is the only country permitting people's entry even without a passport," the minister said.
He further said that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling, as per ARY News.
"The names of those who provide any information related to illegal activities would be kept secret," Bugti elaborated.

Also Read

Pedro Pascal, Ajay Banga among Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list

Pakistan sets November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Couple spends 301 days in jail on suspicion of being Bangladeshi immigrants

Immigrants wait 10 years in US just for a court date, system overwhelmed

Suella Braverman warns immigration threatens UK's 'national character'

Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid

At least 21 killed in bus crash in Italian city of Venice, 15 survive

Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute: FM

US announces action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

UN authorises 2nd malaria vaccine, experts say not enough to stop spread

Meanwhile, the National Apex Committee meeting has decided in principle to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.
The meeting chaired by the caretaker premier was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The meeting saw the attendance of high-ranked security officials. Sources said the security officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.
The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to control terrorism in Pakistan and action against illegal immigrants.
Sources said the meeting decided to set a deadline for the return of foreigners illegally living in Pakistan and after the passage of the deadline their property would be seized, as per ARY News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan illegal migrants

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon