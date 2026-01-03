Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rioters must be put in their place, says Khamenei as Iran unrest continues

Rioters must be put in their place, says Khamenei as Iran unrest continues

The protests, taking root in economic issues, have heard demonstrators chant against Iran's theocracy as well

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (File Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's supreme leader insisted Saturday that rioters must be put in their place after a week of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic, likely giving security forces a green light to aggressively put down the demonstrations.

The first comments by 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come as violence surrounding the demonstrations sparked by Iran's ailing economy has killed at least 10 people. The protests show no sign of stopping and follow US President Donald Trump's warning to Iran on Friday that if Tehran violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States will come to their rescue.

While it remains unclear how and if Trump will intervene, his comments sparked an immediate, angry response, with officials within the theocracy threatening to target American troops in the Mideast. They also take on new importance after Trump said Saturday that the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a longtime ally of Tehran.

 

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations. However, the protests have yet to be as widespread and intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

Speaking to an audience in Tehran, state television aired remarks by Khamenei that sought to separate the concerns of protesting Iranians upset about the rial's collapse from rioters.

Also Read

Nicolás Maduro. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

US strikes Venezuela, Trump claims President Maduro captured and flown out

Micheal Martin

Micheal Martin to visit China, first trip by an Irish leader in 14 years

Iran

Two more killed in Iran protests over economic crisis, toll rises to 10

Donald Trump, Trump

'Locked and loaded': Trump warns Iran over killings during protests

Swiss ski resort fire kills 40, over 100 injured: What sparked the blaze?

Swiss ski resort fire kills 40, over 100 injured: What sparked the blaze?

We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them, Khamenei said. But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.

He also reiterated a claim constantly made by officials in Iran, that foreign powers like Israel or the United States were pushing the protests, without offering any evidence. He also blamed the enemy for Iran's collapsing rial.

A bunch of people incited or hired by the enemy are getting behind the tradesmen and shopkeepers and chanting slogans against Islam, Iran and the Islamic Republic," he said. "This is what matters most.

Two deaths overnight into Saturday involved a new level of violence. In Qom, home to the country's major Shiite seminaries, a grenade exploded, killing a man there, the state-owned IRAN newspaper reported. It quoted security officials alleging the man was carrying the grenade to attack people in the city, some 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Online videos from Qom purportedly showed fires in the street overnight.

The second death happened in the town of Harsin, some 370 kilometres (230 miles) southwest of Tehran. There, the newspaper said, a member of the Basij, the all-volunteer arm of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, died in a gun and knife attack in the town in Kermanshah province.

Demonstrations have reached over 100 locations in 22 of Iran's 31 provinces, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.

Iran's civilian government under reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian has been trying to signal it wants to negotiate with protesters. However, Pezeshkian has acknowledged that there is not much he can do as Iran's rial has rapidly depreciated. That sparked the initial protests.

The protests, taking root in economic issues, have heard demonstrators chant against Iran's theocracy as well. Tehran has had little luck in propping up its economy in the months since its June war with Israel, in which the US also bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran recently said it was no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, trying to signal to the West that it remains open to potential negotiations over its atomic program to ease sanctions. However, those talks have yet to happen as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned Tehran against reconstituting its atomic programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Venezuela Prez Maduro captured and flown out of country, announces Trump

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

13 NCP student leaders resign over alliance with Jamaat in Bangladesh

Budanov

What to know about Budanov, Zelenskyy's pick for new chief of staff

Israel, Yemen, airstrike

Yemen separatists declare southern constitution as UAE pulls troops out

Venezuela

Explosions, gunfire reported as aircraft fly over Venezuelan capital

Topics : World News Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon