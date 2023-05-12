NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

American media giants NBC News, MSNBC lay off employees in 'double digits'
Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs
NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over 'inappropriate conduct' with colleague
Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House
BJP's state executive to meet in Lucknow today to discuss 2024 poll plan
Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes, donate proceeds months after Kanye West split
Ban on sales of handguns to young adults unconstitutional: Virginia judge
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders fume over Imran Khan's release
California State Senate passes brings law banning caste discrimination
US borders not open as migration rules change: Homeland Security official