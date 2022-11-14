A step-to-step guide to transferring Amazon Pay balance to bank account

-
- Open the Amazon app on your phone and go to the ‘Amazon Pay’ section
- To transfer money, click on the ‘Send Money’ option
- Select the ‘To Bank’ option and fill in the required details such as IFSC code, account number, account holder's name
- Tap ‘Pay Now’
- Enter the amount that you want to transfer, and tap 'Continue’
- Ensure that you have selected ‘Pay using Amazon Pay Balance’ as your preferred mode of payment. The option can be availed from ‘Show More Ways’ under the payment methods.
- Now tap ‘Continue’ to transfer the amount
- Open Amazon pay from the app
- Under the 'Manage' tab, tap on 'KYC'
- Click on 'Upload KYC documents'.
- Click a picture and upload it in the given tab.
- Add the picture of your PAN card under the 'Identify proof' tab.
- Click on agree, and initate the video call with an Amazon agent to complete the process
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:22 IST
