JUST IN
Dengue infection tally rises to over 2,700 in Delhi, says civic report
SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pleas against Places of Worship Act
No extension on curbs on plying of BS-III, BS-IV vehicles: Delhi govt
Gyanvapi case: Court defers judgment on Shivling worship plea till Nov 17
National Herald case: K'taka Cong chief DShivakumar appears before ED again
Forced religious conversion 'very serious' matter, says Supreme Court
World Health Organization calls for increased access to diabetes education
Dream big, dream for new and developed India: President Murmu to children
India expected to see faster progress towards clean energy economy: Report
Kadapa-bound IndiGo flight returns to Hyderabad due to bad weather
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Dengue infection tally rises to over 2,700 in Delhi, says civic report
Business Standard

A step-to-step guide to transferring Amazon Pay balance to bank account

Note, however, that you can only do this if you have completed your KYC

Topics
Amazon Pay | E-wallets | UPI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amazon Pay

Launched in 2007, Amazon Pay offers all the features of an e-wallet, along with the option of making UPI payments. From paying bills to booking tickets, your Amazon Pay balance can be used the way you like it.

However, if you do not wish to use the e-wallet balance and prefer having the amount transferred to your bank account, you can easily move the balance in your Amazon Pay by following these simple steps. Note, however, that you can use them only if you have completed your 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) verification.

Here are the steps to transfer the Amazon Pay balance to your bank account:
  1. Open the Amazon app on your phone and go to the ‘Amazon Pay’ section
  2. To transfer money, click on the ‘Send Money’ option
  3. Select the ‘To Bank’ option and fill in the required details such as IFSC code, account number, account holder's name
  4. Tap ‘Pay Now’
  5. Enter the amount that you want to transfer, and tap 'Continue’
  6. Ensure that you have selected ‘Pay using Amazon Pay Balance’ as your preferred mode of payment. The option can be availed from ‘Show More Ways’ under the payment methods.
  7. Now tap ‘Continue’ to transfer the amount
The Amazon Pay balance will now be transferred to your account.

KYC verification is a free of cost process and can be completed in these simple steps:
  1. Open Amazon pay from the app
  2. Under the 'Manage' tab, tap on 'KYC'
  3. Click on 'Upload KYC documents'.
  4. Click a picture and upload it in the given tab.
  5. Add the picture of your PAN card under the 'Identify proof' tab.
  6. Click on agree, and initate the video call with an Amazon agent to complete the process

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon Pay

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU