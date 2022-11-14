A step-to-step guide to transferring Amazon Pay balance to bank account

Launched in 2007, Pay offers all the features of an e-wallet, along with the option of making payments. From paying bills to booking tickets, your Pay balance can be used the way you like it.

However, if you do not wish to use the e-wallet balance and prefer having the amount transferred to your bank account, you can easily move the balance in your Pay by following these simple steps. Note, however, that you can use them only if you have completed your 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) verification.

Here are the steps to transfer the Amazon Pay balance to your bank account:

Open the Amazon app on your phone and go to the ‘Amazon Pay’ section To transfer money, click on the ‘Send Money’ option Select the ‘To Bank’ option and fill in the required details such as code, account number, account holder's name Tap ‘Pay Now’ Enter the amount that you want to transfer, and tap 'Continue’ Ensure that you have selected ‘Pay using Amazon Pay Balance’ as your preferred mode of payment. The option can be availed from ‘Show More Ways’ under the payment methods. Now tap ‘Continue’ to transfer the amount