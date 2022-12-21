JUST IN
Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor
Twitter hit with dozens of legal complaints by laid-off employees
US Congress moves to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from government devices
Twitter hit with dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees post layoffs
Amazon promises equal visibility to products from rival sellers in EU
Have no personal feelings about who manages Twitter: UN chief Guterres
Xiaomi may cut 10% of its workforce amid Covid lockdowns in China
Taiwan to fine Apple supplier Foxconn for unauthorised Chinese investment
Twitter announces 'Blue for Business' to help distinguish biz on platform
Citigroup's $900 mn Revlon blunder ends with dismissal after bank's victory
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices in spending bill
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor

Elon Musk said that he will resign as CEO of Twitter CEO as soon as a successor is found

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social Media

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg
Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of Twitter CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

On Monday, Musk held a poll on Twitter asking whether he should step down as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. He wrote, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." In the results of the poll, 57.5 per cent of people voted yes.

Musk is actively looking for a replacement for his post, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The billionaire is currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other social media platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving. Only 43 per cent of followers want Musk as Twitter CEO.

Replying to a tweet, Musk said on Monday, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Musk had said last month that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

The Tesla CEO is also pushing to get more investors for Twitter at the original $54.20 per share price, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

(With agencies inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.