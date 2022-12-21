Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO after finding successor

on Wednesday said that he will resign as CEO of CEO as soon as a successor is found. In a tweet, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

On Monday, Musk held a poll on asking whether he should step down as chief executive officer of Inc. He wrote, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." In the results of the poll, 57.5 per cent of people voted yes.





Musk is actively looking for a replacement for his post, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The billionaire is currently facing a myriad of issues ranging from banning journalists and other platforms amid Tesla stock nosediving. Only 43 per cent of followers want Musk as Twitter CEO.

Replying to a tweet, Musk said on Monday, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Musk had said last month that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

The Tesla CEO is also pushing to get more investors for Twitter at the original $54.20 per share price, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.



(With agencies inputs)