JUST IN
Street Signs: All eyes on Delhivery, Nifty new high on cards & more
National with a regional twist: FMCG majors tweak product line-up
ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September
Multiple headwinds could act as margin tourniquet for diagnostics
Price volatility takes sheen off aluminium firms' capital expenditure
Ola Electric to charge up capacity to 4 mn; may roll out e-cars from 2024
Slow and poor recovery of avoidance transactions, shows IBC data
EV company Ather Energy lines up aggressive expansion plan in Tamil Nadu
Xebia to hire 1,200 people in India by March; eyes emerging tech firms
RHI Magnesita to acquire DBRL's refractory business for Rs 1,708 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

Over 3,500 Twitter employees have been sacked from Twitter. It looks like the chaos introduced by Elon Musk is taking a toll on the company. Take a peek at what's happening in Twitter headquarters

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Raghav Aggarwal & Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

ALSO READ

Panel blames police for firing on 'unarmed' anti-Sterlite protestors

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty

Saluting out: How Musk's 'extremely hardcore' email caused chaos at Twitter

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

    • For thousands of Twitter employees, the realisation has finally sunk in. The company will never be the same again. Over 3,500 workers have been sacked and hundreds of others have made the tough choice of quitting the social media organisation. Within a few days, the firm has lost a major chunk of its workforce. It looks like the chaos introduced by Elon Musk is finally taking a toll on the company. This segment of the podcast breaks down the happenings since Musk entered the Twitter headquarters

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .