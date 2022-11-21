Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?
Over 3,500 Twitter employees have been sacked from Twitter. It looks like the chaos introduced by Elon Musk is taking a toll on the company. Take a peek at what's happening in Twitter headquarters
For thousands of Twitter employees, the realisation has finally sunk in. The company will never be the same again. Over 3,500 workers have been sacked and hundreds of others have made the tough choice of quitting the social media organisation. Within a few days, the firm has lost a major chunk of its workforce. It looks like the chaos introduced by Elon Musk is finally taking a toll on the company. This segment of the podcast breaks down the happenings since Musk entered the Twitter headquarters
