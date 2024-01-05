Sensex (    %)
                        
N Korea conducts military drills along sea border, S Korea to respond

South Korea says North Korea has conducted artillery drills along the rivals' tense sea boundary in violation of a 2018 military agreement

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

Photo: Istock

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

South Korea says North Korea has conducted artillery drills along the rivals' tense sea boundary in violation of a 2018 military agreement.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired 200 rounds in the waters north of their disputed western sea boundary on Friday.
South Korea called the North Korean drills a provocation, though it suffered no damage.
Residents of South Korea's front-line island of Yeonpyeong say the South Korean military has asked them to evacuate because it plans to launch firing drills later Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US-North Korea North Korea South Korea US China

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

