close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nasa announces crew for lunar mission Artemis II to be launched in Nov

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on Monday introduced the four astronauts, who will be a part of the lunar mission, Artemis II, next year

ANI US
Exoplanet Atmosphere

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday introduced the four astronauts, who will be a part of the lunar mission, Artemis II, next year.

The four astronauts will now begin training for the historic Artemis II lunar flyby, which is scheduled to launch in November 2024. This will be the first crewed moon trip in fifty years.

The astronauts are Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman of NASA. NASA has named the first woman, who is also one the world's most experienced spacewalkers and the first African American ever assigned as an astronaut, making the lunar mission quite special, CNN reported.

Reid Wiseman of NASA, a 47-year-old decorated naval aviator and test pilot was first selected as an astronaut for the space organisation in 2009. He will serve as commander of the Artemis II mission.

Hansen, 47, a fighter pilot was selected by the Canadian Space Agency for astronaut training in 2009. Notably, he will be the first Canadian ever to travel to deep space.

Glover, a 46-year-old navy aviator, made his first trip into space in 2021, flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon on its second crewed mission and spending nearly six months at the International Space Station, reported CNN.

Also Read

Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

NASA's mightiest moon rocket Artemis 1 blasts off 50 years after Apollo

Nasa Orion spacecraft makes closest flyby of Moon at 130 kms distance

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Warner Brothers closing in on deal for Harry Potter online TV series

Venezuela opposition envoy urges US prez Biden to ease oil sanctions

What higher oil prices mean for the fight against climate change

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

The fourth crew member is Koch. Six spacewalks have been completed by Koch, 44, including the first all-female spacewalk in 2019. With 328 days in space, she holds the record for the longest solo spaceflight by a woman.

The Artemis II mission will significantly expand upon Artemis I, an unmanned test mission that culminated in December and took NASA's Orion capsule on a 1.4 million-mile journey to lap the moon.

Although the precise distance has not yet been calculated, the trip is anticipated to take around 10 days and will transport the crew beyond the moon, possibly further than any person has ever travelled, CNN reported.

Topics : NASA

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon