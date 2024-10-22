Nasa's SpaceX Crew-8 mission delayed due to adverse weather; what's next?

Business Standard
As per Nasa's latest communication, the weather remains less than ideal for a planned undocking. Forecasts indicate that conditions may become more favourable later in the week

Crew 8 mission | Photo Credit: Nasa

[From left to right] Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal before the Crew-8 mission launch. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission, which is currently operating from the International Space Station (ISS), is facing delays in its return to Earth due to adverse weather conditions near the splashdown zones in Florida. Back-to-back hurricanes have had life-threatening impacts in Florida, including a deadly storm surge, destructive hurricane-force winds, and flooding rain spells.

As per Nasa’s latest communication, the weather remains less than ideal for a planned undocking on Tuesday (October 22), and Wednesday (October 23).

Nasa and SpaceX are diligently monitoring the situation. However, the potential undocking, originally scheduled for Monday (October 21) night, will be contingent upon an improvement in weather conditions. Forecasts indicate that conditions may become more favourable later in the week, providing a better opportunity for a safe return.
 

Crew-8 mission: Background

Crew-8 members Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt, Jeanette Epps (all from NASA), and Alexander Grebenkin from Roscosmos were launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 3. They arrived at the ISS two days later. On Monday (October 21), they woke up late after adjusting their sleep schedules in preparation for the planned departure. 

Despite the delay, the crew continued their daily activities aboard the ISS, including exercise routines and housekeeping tasks. Crew-8 was originally supposed to undock on October 7, but Hurricane Milton pushed things back by nearly a week. The powerful storm roiled seas in the mission’s potential splashdown zone, so NASA and SpaceX waited for Milton to pass before greenlighting Crew-8’s homecoming.

Crew-8 is the eighth crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system. It was sent to further the understanding of how humans learn and behave in space and how their bodies respond.

Update on Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Separately, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in June this year for an eight-day mission, have been stuck in space as the Starliner encountered technical difficulties. The issues necessitated a return without its crew to ensure their safety.

Earlier, astronaut Nick Hague, serving as the commander, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, reached the ISS via the Dragon spacecraft. This spacecraft, known for its reusability and reliability, was launched using the Falcon-9 rocket, which also had two spare seats available for Williams and Wilmore.

Initially, Crew-9 was scheduled to launch with a four-member team. However, the complications surrounding the Starliner prompted Nasa to revise its plans. The primary objective of this mission is to test and validate the capabilities of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, ensuring its safety and functionality for future human spaceflights. The scientific research conducted aboard the ISS will significantly enhance our understanding of space and contribute to technological advancements.

Since June 2024, Williams has been aboard the ISS alongside fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore. Their mission, originally intended to last ten days following the successful docking of the Starliner with the ISS, has been extended due to the technical challenges faced. Consequently, their stay on the ISS has been prolonged. Over this extended period, the astronauts are expected to spend a total of approximately 240 days in space while continuing their vital work.

Starliner’s mission: Objectives and challenges
 
The Starliner mission, commanded by Wilmore and piloted by Williams, aimed to certify the spacecraft for routine travel to and from the ISS. Launched on June 5, the Starliner successfully docked with the ISS the following day. The planned return, initially set for 14 June, was postponed to June 26 after encountering technical issues.

This mission, known as the Crew Flight Test, was intended to offer Nasa an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which is currently the sole provider of crew transportation services to the ISS, capable of carrying up to seven passengers. However, the Starliner has faced numerous setbacks since Boeing received the Nasa contract in 2014, including battery malfunctions, flammable wiring, parachute system issues, and now, complications with its thrust

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

