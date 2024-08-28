Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / National Bank of Canada's profit rises on wealth management, strong markets

National Bank of Canada's profit rises on wealth management, strong markets

National Bank of Canada's upbeat results come in contrast to rival Bank of Montreal, which reported a drop in quarterly adjusted profit on higher loan loss provisions

Canada flag, Canada

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Bank of Canada reported a higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in its wealth management and financial markets units.
 
The Canadian central bank's interest rate cuts for two straight months, in June and July, have boosted trading and wealth management activities for the country's lenders.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
National Bank of Canada's upbeat results come in contrast to rival Bank of Montreal, which reported a drop in quarterly adjusted profit on higher loan loss provisions.
 
Net income from National Bank of Canada's financial markets unit totaled C$318 million in the third quarter, up 55 per cent from C$205 million a year earlier.
 
The bank's adjusted profit rose to C$960 million ($713.12 million), or C$2.68 per share, for the three months ended July 31, from C$781 million, or C$2.18 per share, a year earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mexico, US, Canada, Mexico flag, US flag, Canada flag

Mexico puts ties with US, Canada embassies 'on pause' over overhaul plan

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Canada flag, Canada

Canada follows US, Europe, in imposing 100% tariff on Chinese EVs

Canada flag, Canada

Canada to reduce low-wage foreign workers. What will it mean for Indians?

Canada flag, Canada

Bank of Canada may cut interest rates deeper, faster over next year

Topics : Canada Banking sector Banking funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon