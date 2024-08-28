Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Satellites to beam sunlight down to earth at night, says California startup

Satellites to beam sunlight down to earth at night, says California startup

A California-based startup plans to send satellites with mirrors in space to reflect sunlight onto solar farms at night. They aim to boost solar energy production by providing sunlight after dark

Image source: Reflect Orbital

Image source: Reflect Orbital

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article


A California-based startup, Reflect Orbital, is planning to do something that has never been done before. The company aims to sell sunlight after dark.

It aims to launch a series of satellites with large mirrors that can reflect the sunlight into specific places on Earth. The company aims to maximise solar farms' productivity by offering on-demand sunlight, especially at night when the solar panels otherwise remain inactive. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the idea of reflecting sunlight at night is not a new one as Russia's Znamya project experimented on it in the 1990s to illuminate specific regions with limited sunlight during nighttime. Unfortunately, the idea didn't succeed due to numerous technical glitches and eventually, the idea was dropped. 

Ben Nowack and Tristan Semmelhack, the founders of Reflect Orbital, aim to create a constellation of satellites to reflect sunlight on Earth at night. Nowstak, the CEO, has spoken about the technology's potential to revolutionise the solar energy industry ensuring continuous power generation even during nighttime hours.

The company has recently completed a successful prototype test using a hot-air balloon that was equipped with sunlight onto a mobile solar farm. The next goal for the company is to deploy satellite-based mirrors which will reportedly begin next year. 

The company website mentions that the application for their sunlight services will shut down this October with limited availability. Each deployment of sunlight will last approximately four minutes covering an area with a diameter of about three miles. 

Recently, the company CEO, Nowack, shared a video on X demonstrating how this could work in practice. A person could be seen using an application to select a location on the map and once he hits it, the actual physical space he is standing on is illuminated.  Then the camera moves upward and shows a light shining from above.

More From This Section

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Telegram CEO Durov to face off with Judge when four-day detention ends

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

British PM Keir Starmer in Berlin for talks to reset ties with Europe

Insolvency, IBBI, insolvency and bankruptcy code

Scandinavian airline SAS hails 'new era' as it exits US bankruptcy process

Germany, Germany flag

As far right rises in Germany, firms struggle to attract foreign workers

Traders observe daylong strike across Pak to protest rising costs, taxes

Traders observe daylong strike across Pak to protest rising costs, taxes



There's something magical about the idea of having the power to bring actual sunlight to a location just by moving your finger around a virtual app. But is it actually possible? Is it smart to do? And would it really look exactly as portrayed in the video?

The idea of bringing light at night sounds interesting as you can bring actual sunlight by just moving your finger around a virtual app. The only question is will it work as shown in the video? The answer to these questions doesn't seem possible, at least in the near future. 

The CEO himself mentioned in one of his tweets later that it was only for demonstration purposes and still a lot of work needed to be done. 

The company so far has tested its mirrors on a hot balloon and no satellite has been sent to space yet. The founder of the company said a few months back that the company plans to launch its "first very large deployable reflector" in the next "four to five months." The next big step for the company is to get into space.

The company splits its website into two parts; Lightning and Energy. The first one focuses on bringing sunlight to Earth after dark, while the second part aims to bring the sun's energy to a solar farm at night.

Also Read

SpaceX, SpaceX rockets

SpaceX delays launch of world's first-ever private spacewalk mission

Space sector, chandrayaan III 3

1st National Space Day: A look at India's progress over the years in sector

A view of the International Space Station (ISS) (Source - www.nasa.gov)

Indian likely to fly to ISS by April next year under Nasa-Isro program

Polaris Dawn

Here's how a billionaire and his buddies are taking space to the next level

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Fortunate to have worked with exceptional people who shaped Isro: Somanath

Topics : space nightlife solar energy Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon