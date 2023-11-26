Sensex (-0.07%)
Nationwide curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack military barracks

As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors, Prez wrote

Julius Maada Bio

Julius Maada Bio

AP Freetown (Sierra Leone)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio declared a nationwide curfew on Sunday after gunmen attacked military barracks in the West African nation's capital, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region.
The unidentified gunmen attacked a military armoury within the barracks in the capital, Freetown, early morning, Bio said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they were driven back by security forces and calm has been restored.
As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors, he wrote.
Bio was reelected for a second term in June in a disputed vote in which the main opposition party accused Sierra Leone's electoral commission of conspiring with his party to rig the results.
It was the country's fifth presidential election since the end of a brutal 11-year civil war more than two decades ago which left tens of thousands dead and destroyed the country's economy.
Bio continues to face criticism because of debilitating economic conditions. Nearly 60 per cent of Sierra Leone's population of more than seven million are facing poverty, with youth unemployment being one of the highest in West Africa.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon