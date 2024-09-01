Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Navies of Singapore and China conduct bilateral maritime exercise

Navies of Singapore and China conduct bilateral maritime exercise

This is the third edition of the maritime exercise since its inauguration in 2015

maritime

Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits and the cross-attendance of courses, the report cited the ministry statement.

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The navies of Singapore and China on Sunday began the third edition of a bilateral maritime exercise, underscoring the "longstanding, warm and friendly" defence ties between the two countries, according to an official statement.
The Exercise Maritime Cooperation is being conducted between the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) from September 1 to 5, the Ministry of Defence here said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its opening ceremony was held at the Ma Xie Naval Base in Zhanjiang, China, on Sunday, with about 200 personnel from both navies in attendance, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
This is the third edition of the maritime exercise since its inauguration in 2015.
The exercise underscores the "longstanding, warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between both countries", the statement said.
The Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart from Singapore is participating in the exercise. It will observe the conduct of various tasks by the PLA Navy ships, such as vessel boarding and mine clearance, the report said.

More From This Section

UAE flag

UAE amnesty program: Indian mission announces facilitation measures

Polio

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza day before fight expected to pause

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh interim leader to present outline on reforms soon, says his aide

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

49 minority teachers in Bangladesh forced to resign since Aug 5: Report

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Philippine officials detain over 160 for suspected cybercrime operation

The RSN fleet commander, Rear-Admiral Kwan Hon Chuong, said the exercise demonstrates a strong and friendly defence relationship between both countries.
This exercise has consistently provided invaluable opportunities for our navies to learn from each other, build mutual trust and understanding, and forge friendships, the report quoted the commander as saying.
In an earlier statement on August 29, the ministry said personnel from both navies would engage in exercises such as gunnery firing, helicopter cross-deck landing, and familiarisation with voice procedures for simulated firings.
Besides bilateral exercises, the two armed forces also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits and the cross-attendance of courses, the report cited the ministry statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumSchneider Electric

Schneider looks to increase India's share in industrial automation to 25%

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 10 PLA military aircraft, 9 naval vessels around territory

South China Sea

China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

Elon Musk, X

On day 1 of X ban in country, Brazilians feel disconnected from world

China-Japan flag

Japan protests over Chinese survey ship entering its territorial waters

Topics : China Singapore bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon