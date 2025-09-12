Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Former-Chief Justice Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal's interim PM

Former-Chief Justice Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal's interim PM

Karki, 73, is the only woman to have served as Chief Justice of Nepal's Supreme Court and has now become the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in the Himalayan nation

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country’s interim Prime Minister on Friday, three days after KP Sharma Oli resigned following widespread anti-corruption protests against his government.

Karki's appointment was announced after marathon discussions among protesters, the Nepali Army, and President Ram Chandra Poudel. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country’s interim Prime Minister on Friday, three days after KP Sharma Oli resigned following widespread anti-corruption protests against his government.
 
Karki, 73, is the only woman to have served as Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court and has now become the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in the Himalayan nation.
 
 

Also Read

Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named as Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

From judiciary to executive: Nepal's new PM Sushila Karki scripts history

Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named as Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

Nepal Protest

Andhra govt rescues over 150 Telugu people stranded in violence-hit Nepal

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest: Bus carrying Indians 'attacked' near Kathmandu; many injured

Nepal Protest

Nepal eases visa, exit rules for stranded foreign nationals amid unrest

 
Her appointment was announced after marathon discussions among protesters, the Nepali Army, and President Ram Chandra Poudel. According to the president’s press advisor, Karki was appointed head of the interim government through consensus within all groups. A postgraduate from Banaras Hindu University in India, Karki is known as a bold and fair jurist with zero tolerance for corruption. 
 
Her immediate challenge, however, remains that of restoring law and order in Nepal after days of violent protests that have claimed at least 51 lives.
 
After assuming office, she will form a small cabinet and, in its first meeting, recommend the dissolution of Parliament in line with the agreement reached among stakeholders. The President will then dissolve Parliament.
 
The protesters’ key demands include tackling corruption, ending favouritism, and lifting the ban on social media platforms.
 

Nepal's GenZ protests

 
Nepal has been gripped by days of unrest, with youth-led protests erupting over corruption, unemployment, and a temporary government ban on social media that acted as the spark. As demonstrations turned violent, protesters torched ministers’ residences, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court, and other properties. The clashes left at least 51 people dead and dozens injured, including the wife of a former prime minister. Reports also suggest that several inmates escaped from prisons in the ensuing chaos.
 
The escalating violence eventually forced the Army to leave its barracks, take control of the streets, and enforce a nationwide curfew.

More From This Section

Charlie Kirk

Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting taken into custody

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks paused, blames Europe for delays

European Union flag

EU could quit Russian gas in a year with US LNG, says energy chief

Prince Harry, Harry

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to support wounded soldiers

china Flag, China

China's newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait for first time

Topics : Nepal Protest BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon