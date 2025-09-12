Friday, September 12, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

At least 51 people died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence on Monday and Tuesday

Reuters Kathmandu
Sep 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen as the country's interim leader, said an official from Nepal president's office, after violent anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign this week.
 
Karki, 73, the only woman to have held the post of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal, will take oath at 2045 local time (1500 GMT), Archana Khadka Adhikari, information officer at the president's office, said. 
At least 51 people died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence on Monday and Tuesday.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

