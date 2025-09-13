Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5: President's Office

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5: President's Office

The elections announced following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country's first woman prime minister

Nepal Protest

Protesters celebrate standing at the top of the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption, Nepal, Sept. 9, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal's next parliamentary elections will be held on March 5, President Ramchandra Paudel's office has announced, following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country's first woman prime minister.

President Paudel, while dissolving the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the newly-appointed prime minister on Friday, said the next parliamentary election would be held on March 5.

Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn-in as the country's first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

 

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.

The prime minister will form a small Cabinet on Sunday, two days after her swearing-in ceremony, as offices are closed on Saturday.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

Nepal Protest

'Unconstitutional': Nepal parties, lawyers slam Parliament dissolution

Nepal Protest, Parliament Nepal, Nepal Parliament

Important judicial records nearly destroyed in Gen Z protests: Nepal SC

Nepal, Kathmandu

Nepal lifts curfew from Kathmandu Valley as daily life returns to normal

Sushila Karki

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

Karki will hold some two dozen ministries, including Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Sources at the President's Office said that the prime minister will form a council of ministers with the inclusion of a small number of ministers on Sunday, when she will assume office.

As the Prime Minister's Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex is being prepared for the Prime Minister's Office, according to government sources.

Removing the ashes and cleaning are being done in the surrounding areas of the building to shift the Prime Minister's Office there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Karki on Saturday visited the Civil Hospital in Baneshwor area of Kathmandu where dozens of people injured during the agitation are undergoing treatment.

Nepal's major political parties and apex lawyers' body have strongly criticised the president's decision to dissolve Parliament, describing the move as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and a serious blow to democracy  The chief whips of the dissolved House of Representatives have issued a joint statement opposing the dissolution of the Parliament.

Nepal police on Friday said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

President Donald Trump, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Than

Trump meets Qatari PM after Israeli strike in Doha raises regional concerns

Ukrainians services use a reconnaissance drone to look for Russian logistical facilities

Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian refineries, targets exports with drones

Police

UK police probe rape of British Sikh woman as 'racially aggravated assault'

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a drone demonstration in July

Militaries seek cheaper defences as drones reshape modern battlefields

United Nations Security Council

Israel slams Pakistan at UNSC, says 'bin Laden killed on your territory'

Topics : Nepal KP Sharma Oli Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon