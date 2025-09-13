PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as the prime minister of an interim government in Nepal, and underscored India's commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring country.
Modi posted the message on X, a day after former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread protests.
नेपालको अन्तरिम सरकारको प्रधानमन्त्रीको रूपमा पदभार ग्रहण गर्नुभएकोमा सम्माननीय श्रीमती सुशीला कार्कीज्यूलाई हार्दिक शुभकामना। नेपालका दाजुभाइ तथा दिदीबहिनीहरूको शान्ति, प्रगति र समृद्धिप्रति भारत पूर्ण रूपमा प्रतिबद्ध छ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025
