Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal lifts curfew from Kathmandu Valley as daily life returns to normal

Nepal lifts curfew from Kathmandu Valley as daily life returns to normal

Cleaning drives were launched at several places, including key government buildings that were vandalised and set on fire by agitators during the recent wave of violent protests

Nepal, Kathmandu

Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets and shopping malls reopened after days of closure, while traffic began to flow back on the streets (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities on Saturday lifted the curfew and restrictive orders imposed in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of Nepal, allowing daily life to gradually return to normal.

The development came a day after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

There are no restrictive orders or curfew on Saturday, a Nepal Army spokesperson said.

Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets and shopping malls reopened after days of closure, while traffic began to flow back on the streets.

 

Cleaning drives were launched at several places, including key government buildings that were vandalised and set on fire by agitators during the recent wave of violent protests.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

Sushila Karki

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Is the US still a reliable ally to its friends?

Internet

Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrestpremium

Nepal Protest, Parliament Nepal, Nepal Parliament

Regimes collapse because of weak institutions, not leaders or ideologiespremium

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

Latest data from Nepal police said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led protests that began on Monday.

The Nepalese Army took control of the security situation after Oli resigned as the prime minister.

Soon after taking control of the law and order situation, the Army issued prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the country, while allowing public movement during specific windows.

Karki was appointed interim prime minister to steer Nepal through the political crisis and oversee fresh elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

Hooghly river, boat

At least 193 passengers killed in 2 boat accidents in northwestern Congo

Antonio Guterres

UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

Hong Kong

Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

Topics : Nepal Protest Gen Z KP Sharma Oli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon