UK police probe rape of British Sikh woman as 'racially aggravated assault'

The two white male suspects are said to have targeted the woman and made a racist remark during the attack

Police said they are keen to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen the two suspects (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

The UK police on Friday issued an appeal for information over an alleged rape of a British Sikh woman earlier this week, which the force said is being treated as a racially aggravated assault.

Police said it was called on Tuesday morning after the woman, in her 20s, reported being sexually attacked at Tame Road, Oldbury, in the Sandwell area of the West Midlands region of England.

The two white male suspects are said to have targeted the woman and made a racist remark during the attack.

We're investigating after a woman reported to us that she had been raped in Oldbury in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack, West Midlands Police statement said.

 

The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack. We are currently treating it as an isolated incident, the statement added.

Police said they are keen to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen the two suspects. One of them is said to have a shaved head, heavy build and was reported to be wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on. The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well under way, said Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police.

We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible. Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area, she said.

The local MP for Smethwick, Gurinder Singh Josan, said the truly horrific attack had left the victim traumatised and appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in investigating the "hate crime".

I am reassured Sandwell police are doing everything they possibly can to find the perpetrators. The incident is being treated as a hate crime, said Josan.

The police are working extremely sympathetically with the victim at her pace who has been traumatised by the attack, he added.

Groups such as Sikh Youth UK said they are supporting the victim and her family after the brutal attack" and the local gurdwara, Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, has organised a public meeting on Friday to discuss vigilance and safety measures for members of the community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Police sikh Sikhs Britain UK govt Crime against women

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
