Netanyahu confirms Israel forces killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes

AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes.

Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.  Details awaited

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

