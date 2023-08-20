Netherlands, Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: Dutch PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine.

Rutte, meeting with Zelenskyy at a Dutch air base, said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The announcement came minutes after Rutte and Zelenskyy inspected two gray F-16 jets parked in a hangar at the base.

The offer came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized the countries to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine.

Also Read Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden for first time since war with Russia Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed 7 people Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here US President Biden to meet Ukrainian counterpart at Nato summit: Report 7 killed in Russian missile attack in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Sweden Trump, Ramaswamy lead the race to face Biden in 2024, shows survey China urges banks to boost loans to support recovery, cut debt risks Vladimir Putin now turns to ruble and ballot to shore up authority Bond market bulls at JPMorgan, Allianz double down on bet gone bad Serbia will increase gas supply to Hungary if Ukraine exits transit deal