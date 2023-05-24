close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New Zealand's bank hikes key interest rate to 5.5%; cut may follow next

New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate again on Wednesday to 5.5 per cent but signalled its next move would be a cut, sparking a sell-off in the currency

AP Wellington
interest rates, banks, bank rates, lending, loans

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate again on Wednesday to 5.5 per cent but signalled its next move would be a cut, sparking a sell-off in the currency.

Wednesday's quarter-point rate rise was the 12th straight hike imposed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since October 2021.

But for the first time since the tightening cycle began, the bank projected the next move would be a cut, which would likely come later next year.

The projection was more dovish than markets had expected and caused the New Zealand dollar to drop by more than 1 per cent to trade at a little below US 62 cents.

Like many central banks around the world, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been raising rates to try and tame inflation, which in New Zealand has fallen from a recent peak of 7.3 per cent last June to 6.7 per cent.

That remains well above the bank's target inflation rate of around 2 per cent.

Also Read

New Zealand's central bank hikes key interest rate by 50 bps to 5.25%

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot

New Zealand hikes key rate to 4.75% to fight inflation despite cyclone

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, succeeds Jacinda Ardern

Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount: Research

World must prepare for even deadlier diseases than covid 19, says WHO chief

Trump lawyers seek meet with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation continue

PM Modi meets Aus LoP; welcomes bipartisan support for bilateral ties

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.4 per cent, putting upward pressure on wages and inflation.

The bank's monetary policy committee said global economic growth remains weak and inflation pressures were easing.

Consumer spending growth has eased and residential construction activity has declined, while house prices have returned to more sustainable levels, the committee said in a statement.

More generally, businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services, and weak investment intentions.

The committee said an immigration surge since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted was expected to ease.

The bank said the surge had helped relieve the labour shortage but its net effect on spending remained unclear.

A summary of the committee's meeting showed that some members favoured keeping the benchmark rate at 5.25 per cent. The decision to hike was made by a 5-2 vote, a departure from the typical consensus decisions.

The key rate remains at its highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand Interest rate hike

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

New Zealand's bank hikes key interest rate to 5.5%; cut may follow next

interest rates, banks, bank rates, lending, loans
2 min read

Microsoft integrates AI into Windows 11, announces Copilot: Details here

Photo: Windows 11
3 min read

Cong's Adhir Ranjan makes controversial remarks on PM over Rs 2,000 notes

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
2 min read

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

Apple
2 min read

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

LIVE: India's forex reserves at comfortable position, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon